Playing Outdoors calendar (Oct. 18-24)

Tuesday, Oct. 18
Creatures of the Night: 7 to 8 p.m. at Boise Library Ustick branch, 7557 W. Ustick Road. Children in preschool through sixth grade will listen to night calls and look at photos to gain an understanding of how these animals live in the darkness. Presented by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. Free. 972-8300.
Thursday, Oct. 20
5Point Film Festival: 7 p.m. at The Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. Benefits the Friends of the Sawtooth Avalanche Center. $15 general, $10 students, at Board Room, Bob Greenwood’s Ski Haus, Idaho Mountain Touring, McU Sports and egyptiantheatre.net.
Saturday, Oct. 22
Ski Swap and Winter Expo: 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Community Campus, 1050 Fox Acres Road, Hailey. Keep 100% of what you make. Public selling stations can be purchased the day of the event for $15. The event will again feature a silent auction, and bidding opens Oct. 8 at Sturtos Hailey. $3 admission, free for children younger than 5. For those who don’t have time to sell, Rotarun will accept donations at Sturtos Hailey. Stop by any time during store hours to drop off gear.
Sunday, Oct. 23
Auction for the Rivers: 4 to 8 p.m. at Barber Park Event Center, 4049 S. Eckert Road, Boise. Wine tasting, gallery stroll highlighting Idaho Rivers United photo contest winners, silent and live auctions, catering by Open Table Catering, music by Thomas Paul. Benefit for Idaho Rivers United. $20 IRU members, $25 nonmembers. 343-7481, idahorivers.org.
Saturday, Oct. 29
Creepy Critter Encounters: 3 to 6 p.m. at Deer Flat National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center, 13751 Upper Embankment Road, Nampa. Learn about creatures of the refuge on a spooky hike, see live animals, hear spooky stories, and create Halloween crafts. Come in costume for a special treat. Free. 467-9278, fws.gov/refuge/deer_flat.
Friday-Sunday, Nov. 4-6
Ski Swap: 3 to 10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. $3 admission, free for children younger than 12. Free admission Sunday with a canned food donation for the Boise Rescue Mission. bbsef.org.
