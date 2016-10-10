Playing Outdoors calendar: Oct. 11-17

Thursday, Oct. 13
Southwestern Idaho Birders Association: 7 p.m. at the Deer Flat National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center, 13741 Upper Embankment Road, Nampa. Bob Christensen, certified wildlife biologist by The Wildlife Society, will present “Tour of Okefenokee, the Great Black Water Swamp.”
Friday-Saturday, Oct. 14-15
Crosstoberfest: Oct. 14-15 in Hailey. Cycling and beer festival with more than 75 beers on tap, music, Bavarian-style eats and races for men, women and youth. Benefits Road & Dirt. $25 for the weekend, $15 Friday only. crosstoberfestidaho.com.
Tuesday, Oct. 18
Creatures of the Night: 7 to 8 p.m. at Boise Library Ustick branch, 7557 W. Ustick Road. Children in preschool through sixth grade will listen to night calls and look at photos to gain an understanding of how these animals live in the darkness. Presented by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. Free. 972-8300.
Thursday, Oct. 20
5Point Film Festival: 7 p.m. at The Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. Benefits the Friends of the Sawtooth Avalanche Center. $15 general, $10 students, at Board Room, Bob Greenwood’s Ski Haus, Idaho Mountain Touring, McU Sports and egyptiantheatre.net.
Saturday, Oct. 22
Ski Swap and Winter Expo: 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Community Campus, 1050 Fox Acres Road, Hailey. Keep 100% of what you make. Public selling stations can be purchased the day of the event for $15. The event will again feature a silent auction, and bidding opens Oct. 8 at Sturtos Hailey. $3 admission, free for children younger than 5. For those who don’t have time to sell, Rotarun will accept donations at Sturtos Hailey. Stop by any time during store hours to drop off gear.
