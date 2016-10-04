It’s a whopper: Record Idaho sturgeon caught

Four men recorded a catch-and-release record white sturgeon caught in the Snake River in Hells Canyon. Kirk Fairchild, Seamus Fairchild, Lawaine Fairchild and Homer Brown landed the trophy, which measured 117 inches on Aug. 16. The previous record was 113.5.
This is the first year the Idaho Department of Fish and Game recognized catch-and-release records.
You can see the list of current records and learn how to apply for your own record on our State Record Fish Page.
If you are thinking of chasing a record sturgeon, check out the guidelines for how to measure and photograph them.
Glenn Howard holds the certified weight record for white sturgeon in Idaho a 394-pounder caught in the Snake River in 1956.
