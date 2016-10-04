Playing Outdoors calendar: Oct. 4-10

Saturday, Oct. 8
Stratigraphy and Volcanics of Owyhee Canyon, Oregon: Register at the Winco parking lot on Meridian Road at I-84 at 7:30 a.m. for an 8 a.m. departure. Sam Matson, Boise State Geosciences, will lead a trip to an area where BSU field camp students have been working to define a major volcanic episode of the Western Snake River Plain. $10 Idaho Museum of Mining and Geology members, $15 nonmembers. Steve, 853-1678; idahomuseum.org.
Desperados 4-H Playday: 10 a.m. at Ten Mile Riding Club, 3455 E. Columbia Rd., Meridian. Sign up at 9 a.m. Horse playday to raise funds to send 4-H members to the Eastern National 4-H Roundup, Louisville, Ky., in November. $3 arena fee, $5 per game, $25 per day, $50 per family. 362-2942.
Friday-Saturday, Oct. 14-15
Crosstoberfest: Cycling and beer festival in Hailey with more than 75 beers on tap, music, Bavarian-style eats and races for men, women and youth. Benefits Road & Dirt. $25 for the weekend, $15 Friday only. crosstoberfestidaho.com.
Tuesday, Oct. 18
Creatures of the Night: 7 to 8 p.m. at Boise Library Ustick branch, 7557 W. Ustick Rd. Children in preschool through sixth grade will listen to night calls and look at photos to gain an understanding of how these animals live in the darkness. Presented by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. Free. 972-8300.
