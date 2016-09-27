Playing Outdoors calendar: Sept. 27-Oct. 3

Saturday, Oct. 1
Avimor Kids Duathlon: 10 a.m. at Avimor’s Heritage Foothills Community Park, off of Idaho 55 north of Eagle. Free kids run/bike duathlon (various age groups), healthy snacks, craft station and games, vendors, safe route to school skills course, more. Register in advance at adacounty.id.gov.
Shake the Lake — Origins of Lake Idaho: 10 a.m. to noon at Idaho Museum of Mining and Geology, 2455 Old Penitentiary Road, Boise. Class covers seismology and earthquake safety, paleontology, fossil identification and how this ties to the Treasure Valley and Lake Idaho. For grades 4 and up. $10. Registration required by Sept. 29. Eliza, 571-5720; idahomuseum.org.
Sunday, Oct. 2
Geological Illustrations of the Oceans, Continents and Idaho: 1 p.m. at Idaho Museum of Mining and Geology, 2455 Old Penitentiary Road, Boise. Geologist Terry Maley will speak on how different types of illustrations may be used to show the relationships between surface and subsurface geology from local to regional scale. Free to museum members, $5 nonmembers. Eliza, 571-5720; idahomuseum.org.
Saturday, Oct. 8
Stratigraphy and Volcanics of Owyhee Canyon, Oregon: Register at the Winco parking lot on Meridian Road at I-84 at 7:30 a.m. for an 8 a.m. departure. Sam Matson, Boise State University Geosciences, will lead a trip to an area where BSU field camp students have been working to define a major volcanic episode of the Western Snake River Plain. $10 Idaho Museum of Mining and Geology members, $15 nonmembers. Steve, 853-1678; idahomuseum.org.
Desperados 4-H Playday: 10 a.m. at Ten Mile Riding Club, 3455 E. Columbia Road, Meridian. Sign up at 9 a.m. Horse playday to raise funds to send 4-H members to the Eastern National 4-H Roundup, Louisville, Kentucky, this November. $3 arena fee, $5 per game, $25 per day, $50 per family. 362-2942.
Friday-Saturday, Oct. 14-15
Crosstoberfest: Oct. 14-15 in Hailey. Cycling and beer festival with more than 75 beers on tap, music, Bavarian-style eats and races for men, women and youth. Benefits Road & Dirt. $25 for the weekend, $15 Friday only. crosstoberfestidaho.com.
