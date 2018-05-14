Professionalism, dedication, courage: Police officers uphold justice every day

Since 1995, Idaho Peace Officers Memorial Ceremonies have honored Idaho law enforcement officers who have given their lives in the line of duty. These ceremonies are a poignant, annual expression of gratitude to honor fallen friends whose end of watch occurred in service to their communities. In Idaho, we have lost 71 officers since 1883. This year, at the Idaho Peace Officers Memorial at 700 S. Stratford Drive in Meridian, a Candlelight Vigil will be held on May 16 at 8 p.m. and a Memorial Ceremony will be on May 17 at 10 a.m.
Established by a joint resolution of Congress in 1962, National Police Week pays special recognition to law enforcement officers who lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others. Tragically, 128 police officers died in the line of duty nationwide last year. And so far in 2018, 48 officers have died in the line of duty nationwide, with over half of the deaths resulting from gun-related incidents.
As United States Attorney for the District of Idaho, I am honored to work closely with federal, state and local law enforcement officers. I see firsthand how the men and women of law enforcement fulfill their sworn duty to uphold justice every day. I am grateful for the professionalism, dedication and quiet courage they continually demonstrate under demanding and often dangerous circumstances.
During National Police Week and Peace Officers Memorial Day on May 15, give us the opportunity to pause and to honor these brave public servants, to reflect on their commitment and valor, and to honor the families who grieve their loss. Consider attending one of the many events to be held throughout Idaho this week. And please join me in thanking all the wonderful women and men who put themselves in harm’s way daily.
Bart Davis is U.S. attorney for the District of Idaho.
