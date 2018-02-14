MeToo is not a punchline: Sexual harassment and assault is no joking matter

1:32 The future of Idaho’s salmon remains as uncertain today as in the 1990s Pause

1:52 One climber dead after fall, others stranded on Mount Hood

0:35 These zoo animals are baffled by Valentine's Day roses

0:39 Saint Mary's parents give surprise Valentine

0:35 Boise restaurateur accused of 'casual racism' over 'Billy Burrito' character

1:06 Meridian's Fit Donut offers low-carb indulgence

1:02 Meridian's Fit Donut offers low-calorie indulgence

2:37 Chandler Hutchison: 'Basketball is life for me'

3:11 Williams on loss at Utah State: 'We can't get comfortable'