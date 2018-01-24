Guest Opinions

Asselin letter: Weather reports

January 24, 2018 08:41 PM

Tonight will be dark with scattered light and some stars popping through. It seems like others are fed up watching our news at night where we have to watch the weather three times in a half-hour period. Isn’t there any good news left that can be gotten out of our community? Tonight will be dark with scattered light and some stars popping through. One telecast of the weather is enough. It’s suppose to be news, weather and sports, not weather, news, weather, sports and more weather. So for a 4 o’clock news, a 5 o’clock news, a 6 o’clock news and a 10 o’clock news, we have 12 weather reports instead of four. Enough is enough. Oh! By the way, tonight will be dark with scattered light and some stars popping through.

Ronald Asselin, Boise

