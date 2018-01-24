Rice letter: The FBI

The FBI has its critics. Russian President Putin accuses the FBI of manipulating evidence from the main whistleblower on doping at the 2014 Olympics. He is now under witness protection after fleeing to the U.S. “What are they doing with him there? Are they giving him substances so that he says what’s required?” Putin asks.
Closer to home, President Trump says, “It’s a shame what’s happened to the FBI.” He claims they are in “tatters” and their role in the Russian investigation is “really, really disgraceful.”
In the past, the FBI’s reputation has not been spotless. Consider their role in tapping Martin Luther King’s phone and trying to bring down the Civil Rights Movement in the 1960s.
But since the reign of J. Edgar Hoover, the FBI has focused on restoring its professional image. Yes, there have been bumps along the way. And even a few “bumps” by an organization as powerful as the FBI can be frightening.
Perhaps the best testament to the FBI’s professionalism today is taunts from critics like Putin and Trump. As Americans, we should be nauseated by attempts to distract the pursuit of justice by skewering the reputation of this important institution.
William Rice, Boise
