Timely, reliable scientific data needed for sake of all of us

Every day when we turn on our kitchen faucets and clean, safe drinking water flows into our cup, or we step outside to breathe fresh air, we should be thankful for the science and the scientists that made those things possible. The fact is that our nation has excelled in using science to improve our health, quality of life, length of our lives, productivity and economy. We are benefiting today from investments made in science by prior generations. Will we offer our children and the next generation the same benefit?
After decades of bipartisan support for important scientific research, the current administration is proposing far-reaching, damaging cuts to our country’s scientific programs — cuts we simply cannot afford.
We cannot afford to cut back on science that better informs us about our health and the environment. Science is critical to forecasting the weather, water and snowpack levels, fire danger, and fish and wildlife migrations. Science has made us more productive and effective in everything we do, from planting crops to using water and harvesting trees. We need timely, reliable data about the world around us that helps us to adapt to the changing environment and conditions. Not understanding what is happening in the environment and with nature doesn’t mean these changes will stop — it just leaves us unprepared.
At The Nature Conservancy, we are grounded in science. The conservancy in Idaho was founded more than 50 years ago by scientists and volunteers. Today we are just as dependent as we were back then on science to guide and direct our work and efforts. Whether it is evaluating wildlife migration corridors, improving fish habitat and water flows, or assessing options for improving the health of our forest lands. Each day our scientists are helping us make informed natural-resource decisions that help improve the knowledge and lives of farmers, ranchers, anglers, hunters, wildlife enthusiasts and outdoor recreationists.
Science is one of the most cost-effective and important investments we can make. With a relatively small investment in science, we gain outsized impacts in improved health, natural resources, productivity, efficiency and innovation, leading to an overall better economy. The science portion is a tiny fraction of the federal budget, but the positive impacts from this investment touch each one of us, every day.
Tell Congress that science matters to you — because it does. Tell Congress that science is an important investment that pays huge dividends in improving your life — because it does. Tell your children, grandchildren, neighborhood kids, nieces and nephews that you are speaking up in support of science because it matters most to their generation — because it does.
Join us for the March for Science on Saturday in Boise.
Toni Hardesty is the Idaho state director for The Nature Conservancy.
March for Science
The March for Science will take place at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Idaho State Capitol. Meet at the Jefferson Street steps.
Comments