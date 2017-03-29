Trump’s ties to Russia demand independent investigation now

The people should have grave concerns regarding the revelations of March 21, and our leaders’ response to them.
We know that the FBI released information about the existence of an investigation into Trump’s opponent 11 days before the election, which ultimately amounted to nothing, and the investigation was closed days later, which was also publicly announced. The damage that this announcement made is difficult to calculate. However, at that time, the FBI did not inform anyone that an investigation was also ongoing of Trump and that this investigation involved possible espionage by the Trump campaign.
We also now know that the FBI has been investigating Trump for almost eight months but will not release any other details of this investigation.
These facts demand an immediate independent investigation and a halt to any further implementation whatsoever of the president’s decisions (i.e., bills, budget recommendations, nominees, etc.) until this investigation is concluded and the president is absolved from wrongdoing. The future of our democratic institutions demands it. By being under investigation, all of the president’s actions are suspect.
I am concerned that some Republicans are assisting the president because they are in the same party. These Republicans are putting their party before democratic institutions and their country. That isn’t patriotism. The questions that some Republicans asked of FBI Director James Comey recently did not focus on the president’s possible ties to a foreign government and helping it to sabotage our election for his benefit. These Republicans’ questions instead focused on who leaked information or tampered with voting machines. These questions do not involve serious issues and are a clear smokescreen to protect a president who is under investigation for espionage. If the Democrats had a current president under investigation for espionage, would Republicans idly stand by and do nothing? If the answer is no, then to do otherwise when the suspect is in your party means that espionage is OK as long as it helps you. Lawmakers with such an ideological position should not be representing the people.
Republicans should not aid and abet this behavior because they think that it benefits their worldview. Republicans should not be complicit in this outrage. We demand better.
Lawmakers who truly represent the interests of the people should act to immediately form an independent investigative committee that can uncover the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia. This committee should also investigate the FBI’s actions in showing deferential treatment toward Trump by not disclosing its investigation of him, and announcing a “reopening and then reclosing” of an investigation of his opponent. It is obvious that after almost eight months and its actions during the election, the FBI is in no position to conduct an independent investigation.
Right now, the functions of government should not be considered business as usual. Demanding answers and fighting for our democracy is not wrong. Doing nothing and acting like it’s business as usual when our president is under suspicion is wrong. We the people demand answers now. We demand an independent investigation into this matter and a halt to any decisions of a president who is under investigation for espionage for benefiting the Russian government.
Leslie Castro, of Twin Falls, a graduate of Idaho State University and Georgetown University Law Center, and a former lawyer in Colorado. She works as a freelance editor and aspiring writer.
