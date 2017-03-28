Give Idahoans tax relief — eliminate the tax on groceries

2:01 A peek inside Cloud 9 Brewery Pause

4:44 Boise police officer Kevin Holtry talks about being shot: "It's done, it's all over, it's behind me."

1:13 This Oroville Dam evacuee brought along a month's worth of food

1:28 For Foothills trail users, Hulls Gulch feels safe even after Saturday shooting

1:08 A day after Foothills shooting, trails are open and back in use

7:02 Cpl. Kevin Holtry Returns to Boise

1:16 Boise Police Cpl. Chris Davis: Recovery from shooting is 'a day-by-day thing'

2:31 Wounded Boise police officer heads to Denver

1:56 Eagle hatchery tries to protect its endangered sockeye from flooding