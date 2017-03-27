Is 2017 the year you will compete in Idaho Senior Games?

New Year’s resolutions. Many of us make them. Sometimes we are successful; probably most of the time they are forgotten by the time the snow melts in March. My question to you, and you know who you are, is why is it so difficult to establish a lifestyle change that will truly be a lifestyle change?
Typically, when I write a guest opinion for the Statesman or when speaking to a group in the Treasure Valley, I speak about the 18 different sports the Idaho Senior Games offers every year in August for approximately 600 to 700 men and women over 50.
But 2017 is going to be a little different. This year, I want to speak directly to many of you about the process of making that change you have been thinking about for several years, but just haven’t been able to execute.
The Idaho Senior Games is marking its 28th year in 2017, and thousands of men and women over 50 have received many benefits from their participation. For some people it is strictly the joy of competition, for others it is the camaraderie of their friends and neighbors enjoying a sport like cycling, pickleball, tennis, softball, bocce or one of many other events. We have something for everyone regardless of your athleticism or age. Last year we had a 100-year-old eight-ball pool player, but we also had 123 participants who were in their 50s — something for everyone.
On Saturday, May 27th, we are going to have an event at Julia Davis Park that will help you get started on your journey to fitness and good health. At the Ag Pavilion, across from the zoo, the Idaho Senior Games and Shu’s Idaho Running Co. will host a Fun Run/Walk of 1 to 2.5 miles on the Greenbelt. Those of you who are new to the Games can get all of the information about the Senior Games that you might need to take the first step and participate. Any of you who have a history with the Idaho Senior Games can also come down and enjoy the exercise and some lunch. Registration for this event begins at 10 a.m., with the start time at 11 a.m. Enter as an individual or bring your friends and register as a team. Free barbecue will be provided by the Boise Metro Rotary at noon. This is a no-charge event.
Talk to your friends and neighbors and bring a group. You’ll have a good time, walking or running on the Greenbelt and enjoying the lunch. We’ll answer any of your questions regarding the Idaho Senior Games and if you’re ready to register for the 2017 Games, we will take care of that, too. Remember, “The longest journey starts with a single step.” See you there.
Mike Thornton is the state coordinator for the Idaho Senior Games. For more information contact him at idahoseniorgamesinfo@ gmail.com or 208-861-8000.
