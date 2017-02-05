MS patient reflects on ‘playing the hand you’re dealt’

In the game of life, we never know what kind of hand we’ll be dealt. A simple modest pair, three of a kind, a full house, flush. Maybe even something as rare as four of a kind, or even a royal flush.
I was dealt a pretty lousy hand. Not the worst.
I have been blessed to be born and live for 57 years in the best country on Earth, the U.S.A., at a most exciting time — the last four decades of the 20th century and the beginning of this new millennium. But the hand I was dealt hasn’t been the best, either.
Since the age of 19 I have been afflicted with multiple sclerosis (MS). For the first five years, my disease followed a classic relapsing/remitting course. Where exacerbations, relatively long periods of worsening symptoms, would be followed by equally long remission periods of largely symptom-free existence. After this time, my disease became slowly progressive. Sort of like a slow-motion aging process as my body’s natural physical ability to perform simple tasks seemed to diminish year after year. So for me, life since my early 20s has been much like what the greater population at large experiences as they become more aged or elderly in their 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s, 90s and beyond.
Starting around 2012 my MS seemed to become even more rapidly progressive. The worsening really accelerated in 2016 as I even lost my ability to stand and walk. Of course, I had already surrendered my driving privileges at the end of 2015.
Fortunately, my mind — in other words, my cognitive abilities — still seems to be largely intact. Yet, given my age and the limitations that I now have and will likely have for the foreseeable future, my opportunities have been somewhat diminished.
This Guest Opinion can be taken by the readers and editors of this publication as an appeal. As a citizen, I have many opinions, as we all do. But because of my current status in life (or lack thereof), I have few ways to be heard by a large audience. To persuade, inform or influence others.
Because I am a taker, not a maker now, one of that growing percentage of the American population that depends on others, namely the American taxpayer, it is my hope I will be able to find a way to express my opinions. Just like all the so-called experts and talking heads we hear and see through various media outlets every hour of every day.
When this op-ed is published, please take at least a mental note of my name — Sean G. Corbett.
I’ll be submitting many more Guest Opinions to this publication in hopes of being heard by a fairly large audience. Perhaps I’ll also have more opportunity for broad, personal and perhaps, even political expression.
This has been my latest play in the game of life.
Sean G. Corbett is a 57-year-old, retired, disabled U.S. citizen who’s lived in Idaho since 2006. He became a self-published book author in 2014. Prior to that, he enjoyed a 20-plus-year career as a copywriter and agency producer. He is a graduate of UCLA with a B.A. degree, majoring in MP/TV in 1980.
