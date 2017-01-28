‘Visionaries’ need to preserve natural beauty

People are moving to Boise for the natural beauty and proximity to nature; but will the city preserve it?
Every year Boise is getting more popular, voted best place to live by Outside magazine, No. 1 place to live for mountain bikers, top city to retire in America. The list goes on and on ....
The reason why our beautiful city has become so popular is because of its proximity to the outdoors, just steps from downtown we have a beautiful Greenbelt and river system surrounded by nature. Deer, raccoons, foxes, coyotes, bobcats and even the occasional mountain lion.
We also have foothills that are unaltered, a timeless beauty; which we all enjoy.
The problem is that the plateau below Table Rock, home to a large heard of deer and some of the best mountain biking and hiking trails in the state is currently for sale — to the developer willing to pay the right price and build large beautiful city view homes.
Each week more than 1,000 people use this Table Rock trail system and even if the trails and access is preserved it would not be the same looking at the newest batch of custom homes. The trails are enjoyed because in less than four minutes from downtown Boise you can feel and experience a timeless world called nature.
So the question for the city is this, do you have a three to five year view of Boise? Or are you a visionary?
A visionary is someone that can look 25 years into the future and create the world in which he or she wants to live, leaving a legacy for all to enjoy. A wise man once said “The amount of value you create, is directly related to the time horizon in which you view the world.”
So three to five year view is fine, it will create a boost in some short term economy, increase our employment rate and temporarily bring some workers to the state further moving our economy.
However if you are a visionary, and I think you are. You will see what Boulder, Colo. did 25 years ago by stopping all developments in their foothills, adding a levy on top of their state sales tax and buying all the private lands for public use.
As a result the city of Boulder has attracted companies such as Google, IBM and Lockheed Martin and the residents of the city enjoyed 300 percent increase in property value, which is the highest in America.
Another example is Park City, Utah where developers needed to build miles of mountain bike and hiking trails for every home permit issued. As a result Park City has literally thousands of miles of trails in their system; and they too have seen similar increased in property value and continue to attract businesses and people from around the world.
So tell me Boise City, are you a visionary?
Ron Slavick is a husband, father, pilot, health-nut, traveler, adventurer, crossfit athlete, skydiver and founder of AMRAP Nutrition. He lives in Boise.To watch a short two minute video explaining the Table Rock development, go to https://goo.gl/tGij8Y
Comments