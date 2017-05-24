Sheriff Donahue not about to be quiet about deaths of innocents in Canyon church

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:01 Centennial students pitch a vacation hotel in top video Pause 1:29 Construction workers lack safety gear while building Boise townhomes 0:32 Water spills over Salmon Falls Dam -- the first time in over 30 years 0:44 How to protect a new home from flooding 0:35 Growing Fresca Mexican Foods to expand with Caldwell plant 0:48 Play ball: see all of Boise State's new baseball uniforms 0:27 Quarterback Montell Cozart: I've accepted leadership role 0:18 Timelapse of Terra Nativa shows worsening slippage 2:37 'I didn't want to ever have to report bad news to somebody's family' 1:22 After late-night shooting in Mountain Home, sheriff offers update on deputies, sparse info on suspect Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue expresses his frustration about not being able to prosecute the Followers of Christ parents who practice faith healing in lieu of potentially life-saving medical care, which some reject as evil. He was the guest of the Idaho Statesman Editorial Board Tuesday. rehlert@idahostatesman.com

