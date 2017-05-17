Female supporters, a desire to serve led to Muchow’s defining GBAD victory

One of two challengers in the Greater Boise Audtorium District race, Kristin Muchow, left, looks at election returns with campaign treasurer Brooke Green, center, and campaign manager Alysha Saxton, at The Mode Lounge in Downtown Boise. “I'm so thrilled, oh my goodness,” says Green. Early results put Muchow in second place — but she went on to be the top the field with just under 40 percent, besting Scott Mecham, and incumbents Judy Peavey-Derr and Hy Kloc. Muchow and Kloc both secured a six-year term as GBAD directors. Katherine Jones