Les Bois Park is a ghost track; Derby Day festivities live on only in memories

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:21 Why most of the Boise River Greenbelt is closed Pause 1:58 Will the Boise River rise as temperatures warm this week? 0:31 A tombstone for Ada the Elk 3:59 After 20 years in prison, Chris Tapp is released aided by Idaho Innocence Project 1:20 Sharrie Armfield: The struggle to find an affordable apartment 4:39 Les Bois Park a ghost track this Derby weekend 2:50 Meet Mountain View High's singing janitor 0:27 Quarterback Montell Cozart: I've accepted leadership role 2:49 Children of undocumented immigrants nervous about future of DACA policy 0:40 Train derails next to North Idaho highway Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Time was when Les Bois Park would open up for the season the week of the Kentucky Derby. The track would simulcast the race at Churchill Downs and offer live racing to boot. But those days are over and now the race track is a ghost track -- though plenty of memories live on. rehlert@idahostatesman.com