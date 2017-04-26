Downtown Boise Stadium: Some say ‘play ball,’ others want more deal details

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:19 Boise homeless shelter builds playground for kids Pause 2:57 Stadium developer explains why model can work in Boise 4:14 U.S. Congressman Raul Labrador holds a town hall meeting in Meridian 2:18 Meet Bishop Kelly's Roo Nostalgia: up-and-coming hip-hop artist and three-sport star 4:12 Usful Glassworks tells its story 0:46 A Grand Slam view from atop Kepros Mountain 3:59 After 20 years in prison, Chris Tapp is released aided by Idaho Innocence Project 3:05 81-year-old Bogus Basin skier reaches the 1/2 million vertical feet mark 0:44 How to protect a new home from flooding 4:37 The fight for Bears Ears Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Visiting with the Statesman Editorial Board Monday, Chris Schoen of Greenstone Properties, explains how the lessons and path of mixed use stadium projects in Fort Wayne, Ind., and North Augusta, S.C., could be templates for a $41 million proposal in Boise. Robert Ehlert rehlert@idahostatesman.com