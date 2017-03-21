Foothills shooting: Boise community came together during weekend crisis

1:08 A day after Foothills shooting, trails are open and back in use Pause

1:19 Boise Police Chief: Suspect and dog dead in Hulls Gulch shooting

0:48 Crime Stoppers wants your help to solve series of armed robberies

3:04 3 challenges to prosecuting hate crimes at the federal level

2:05 Hate crimes carry 'different harm' than other crimes

2:34 Prosecuting hate crimes in Idaho

2:24 How Boise police respond to hate crimes

1:54 Keith Reynolds on the Idaho-HP campus deal

2:19 Many who were being counseled at Affinity now are forced to go elsewhere