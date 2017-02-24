Kelly Parker newest community member of Statesman Editorial Board

With the Idaho Statesman Editorial Board adding a new community member, Kelly Parker — who lives in Boise and works at Idaho Independent Bank — this is a good time to offer a reminder about how we operate and tell you a little about the people who volunteer their time and expertise to serve with us.
The eight-member board meets to discuss community issues at 9 a.m. Mondays at the Statesman, 1200 N. Curtis Road — unless we take the meeting on the road to the occasional off-site location. That happens to be the case over the next two weeks, when we’ll be visiting with officials at Gowen Field and then sitting down with Attorney General Lawrence Wasden at his office.
Publisher Debra Leithauser and I are the permanent members of the board. Editors and reporters occasionally sit in when we have guests who might be addressing newsworthy topics during our on-the-record conversations.
But the largest segment of our board is made up of five or six community members who typically serve one- to two-year terms, though we have been known to extend the tenure of members who have the time and frame of reference to enrich our understanding of the topics we consider. Our community members come to us with varied backgrounds, but we all want what’s best for Boise, the Treasure Valley, Idaho and the nation. Many of our community members have authored columns for the Opinion pages over the years.
Kelly Parker
Kelly, who joined the board earlier this month, is a Washington State University graduate who went to work for Bank of the Cascades building community relationships and branching out into nonproftit work — which led her to the United Way, where she joined the team as a relationship and development manager. In May 2014 she was named director of sales and community engagement for Create Common Good — a great fit because it allowed her to combine business and financial expertise with social good to fulfill the group’s mission of training those with barriers to employment and placing them in jobs. In 2016, Kelly joined Idaho Independent Bank as vice president of community relations and product development. She continues her involvement with Create Common Good. In her spare time, Kelly enjoys golfing, book club, theater and socializing with friends.
Martin Peterson
Marty has served several stints on the board through the years and brings a deep frame of reference in politics, higher education, budgeting and public affairs. An Army veteran and University of Idaho graduate, Marty has served as assistant to the late Sen. Frank Church, state budget director under Idaho Govs. Cecil Andrus and John Evans, and was a member of the gubernatorial transition team for Gov. Butch Otter. He is the former executive director of the Association of Idaho Cities and served as special assistant for government relations for seven presidents at U of I. A Boise resident, he recently retired as interim director of the James A. and Louise McClure Center for Public Policy Research. In his spare time you might find Marty enjoying life around his cabin in Silver City.
Angela Nelson
Angie, who lives in Canyon County now, joined the board nearly three years ago and will cycle off later this year. A graduate of Boise State University, Angie works at Mountain America Credit Union as public relations and social media manager, and travels a lot around the state. We learned about Angie through her association with Boise Young Professionals — a group that gets involved in volunteering, civic engagement and fundraising. She was also a member of the Leadership Boise executive team in 2015. Her volunteer work has included helping military youth across Idaho develop leadership and other life skills, and serving as a chaperone for military youth camps.
Sophie Sestero
Sophie, of Boise, is a graduate of Whitworth University in Spokane, and like Nelson, is an associate of Boise Young Professionals. Sophie was named Boise Young Professional of the Year in 2016, the same year she joined the board. We got to know her through her public relations work initially, and later as a member of an editorial board panel we assembled to evaluate candidates during the 2015 Boise mayoral election. Sophie is a senior account executive at Fahlgren Mortine, and also serves on the board of Zoo Boise.
Mike Wetherell
Mike, who lives in Boise but grew up in Mountain Home, is a graduate of the University of Idaho, and later law school at Georgetown University. Like Marty Peterson, Mike worked with Sen. Frank Church, serving as chief counsel. He joined our board in 2016 shortly after he retired following a distinguished career as a judge in Idaho’s 4th District. He has served on the Boise City Council (including as president), as chairman of the Idaho Democratic Party and as a candidate for a number of state offices. Mike has a lengthy list of community service that covers an amazing range of local and regional boards. His community connections, judicial knowledge and broad range of experience enrich our group discussions. Mike loves to spend free time with his extended family.
William Myers
Bill, also of Boise, is a partner at the law firm Holland & Hart and has received numerous accolades from his legal peers. His previous achievements include serving as solicitor of the U.S. Department of the Interior during the George W. Bush administration. He was the chief legal officer and third-ranking official in the department, where he supervised an office of more than 300 attorneys nationwide. Bill, who joined the board in 2016, is a graduate of the College of William & Mary and law school at the University of Denver. He is well-versed in many of the contemporary issues our board considers, including natural resources, the environment, energy, public lands and American Indian law. Don’t be surprised if Bill comes to your rescue someday at Bogus Basin, where he serves on the Ski Patrol.
