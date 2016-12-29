Where are you getting your walks or jogs in during this cold, icy patch?

The cold, cold weather forecast is not conducive to my doctor’s agenda for me to get outside and move.
My normal routine of bundling up for a long winter’s walk has been stifled by snowy trails and icy sidewalks — neither of which are going away any time soon as sub-zero temperatures loom.
I’m not one to join a health club. I prefer to just get outside and confront gravity and trek somewhere. I don’t have snowshoes, skis or other such gear. I rely on walking or maybe a slow-mo jog, but I don’t want to slip on the ice and end up in an emergency room.
So, let’s share ideas about safe places to walk indoors and outdoors.
In cold and rainy weather my wife and I head over to Boise Town Square Mall. If you walk the perimeter of the place on every floor (some stores have three floors) and cruise through the main merchandise aisles in every department store (this included a jaunt over to Boise Town Plaza to visit Nordstrom Rack) over a period of 50 to 70 minutes, you will amass 10,000 steps. I tested this out on Monday, Dec. 26, while dodging the Day-After-Christmas throngs — and found a few bargains along the way.
I imagine one could design a similar walk around the retail attractions at The Village at Meridian, or several laps around the Boise Factory Outlets. So, let’s compare notes.
Have you discovered ice-free sidewalks or sections of the Boise Greenbelt where you can safely walk or jog? Let me and others know in the comments here so we can get out there and get some steps in during this cold snap. What do you say?
