The day we elected an Enigma-In-Chief: Donald J. Trump

3:00 Trump vows to be a president for all Americans Pause

1:48 Election 2016: Idaho voters have their say

0:55 Michael Dauber sentenced to 17 to life for killing two friends

1:14 A new geothermal sculpture for Boise State

4:24 Election 2016 in 4 mins: a year and a half of historic surprises and scandals

1:36 Trump thanks Clinton for her public service and a hard-fought campaign

10:00 Bryan Harsin believes Jake Roh is ready to shine

10:23 Bryan Harsin: Hawaii is a "business trip"

8:12 Andy Avalos expects another crafty QB in Dru Brown