Pence was more poised and presidential during debate

I know a lot of people did not put much stock in the VP debate. But I looked at it from the vantage point that one of these guys — Virginia Senator Tim Kaine, the Democrat, or Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, the Republican — could end up becoming president one day.
That could happen if their president died on the job. Donald Trump, 70, and Hillary Clinton, 69, would be among the oldest people to ever be elected to office. The average U.S. life expectancy is above 78, and not everybody gets there. Some get there but suffer debilitating and incapacitating illness years earlier.
At the end of a term, Clinton would be 73 and Trump 74. And this is kind of a stressful job.
Kaine or Pence could rise to the top job because their president resigned or otherwise abdicated the office — or was removed because of some controversy.
And there is another way: For both Kaine and Pence, this debate Tuesday is kind of their political, presidential debut. Sure, there was exposure when they were nominated last summer. But at that time they were among political supporters and did not have to debate or defend the person at the top of the ticket before the whole world.
So, I considered tonight who showed the most presidential attributes should they slip into the White House because of illness, circumstance, or because they successfully leveraged their exposure for a 2020 run.
As I am writing this the pundits are in a fact-checking frenzy, parsing all the words and statements and building arguments around them. I don’t think those findings will linger long as much as the way the men came off to viewers.
Kaine seemed to be channeling Trump: being aggressive, interrupting, condescending and smug at times. It is as if his memory chip for Trump indiscretions was so overloaded he could not pace their release.
Pence had the awful job of Trump apologist. He smartly cherry-picked the charges against his running mate, massaged a few and fired back with attacks on Clinton. All along, he kept his poise.
I thought he seemed most ready to move into the White House when he talked foreign policy.
I like to see how candidates perform under pressure –– even if they dance and dodge at times. Pence was far from perfect, but I think the lasting impression gets a P for Poise and Presidential.
It wasn’t until Kaine settled down in the Fourth Quarter that he took a breath and stopped reciting and started listening to the questions and bringing his experience to the answers. The death penalty sequence was revealing. Both men were good on criminal reform and community policing.
I think Kaine made strong points as the two men discussed their faith and how they applied it to the thorny topic of choice. They were as far away as the East is from the West on that issue, but in the final moments they faced each other –– and shouldered the burden of their points of view.
Robert Ehlert: 208-377-6437, rehlert@idahostatesman.com, @IDS_HelloIdaho
