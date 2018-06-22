Hayes letter: GOP, CHIP

On Thursday (June 7) U.S. House Republicans voted to eliminate $15 million of what they called “wasteful spending.” Nearly half of that $15 million was funding for the Children’s Health Insurance Program. On Friday (June 8), the Center for Disease Control reported that the 2017-2018 flu season set a record for child flu deaths.
House Republicans, including Rep. Simpson and Rep. Labrador, consider spending to keep children from dying to be wasteful — please remember that when you vote.
David Hayes, Boise
Comments