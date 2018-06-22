Shipman letter: Detention centers

When U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley is denied access to a federal child detention center, we all need to take a second look at what is happening in this great nation of ours. That is the job of Rep. Raúl Labrador and Sens. James Risch and Mike Crapo. They need to do it.
I ask that Idaho’s senators and representatives investigate and report what is happening in these centers. What happened to the administration vowing to be completely transparent?
Let’s have some journalists and senators tour these facilities. Let’s treat children and their parents as human beings.
Mike Shipman, Nampa
Comments