Ginal letter: Rule of law

I am a retired law enforcement officer with 34 years of experience, including the FBI. It is very disheartening to see the upper levels of our government placing themselves above the rule of law. I’m aware that many members of my profession are very conservative and support the upper levels of our government in our wonderful country. My question to my fellow law enforcement brothers and sisters: Are you committed to enforcing the rule of law or are you a fake law enforcement officer?
David A. Ginal, Boise
