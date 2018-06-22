Bartlett letter: Micron jobs

Micron is announcing record earnings — and the corporation will be eliminating some positions (a whole division) in Boise by August. Apparently this is a long-term strategic plan to maintain competitiveness in the market. Where are they moving these jobs? To Singapore, in Southeast Asia.
Micron currently has numerous corporate tax credits, which is basically a percentage of investment costs deducted from both state and federal taxes.
Apparently, the financial bottom line is worth more than Idaho jobs and employment. Approximately 2,500 jobs will be eliminated from the Boise location.
Shame on Micron. Please reduce Micron’s Idaho tax incentives. Keep Idaho employees in Idaho and off unemployment.
Shelley Bartlett, Meridian
Comments