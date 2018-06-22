Kidd letter: ABC and Roseanne

“Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show,” read a terse statement from ABC Entertainment chief Channing Dungey, which moved quickly May 29 to expunge any history that Roseanne ever existed. Why was this axed so fast? When others within ABC are still there for hate ideas far worse. For example, Jimmy Kimmel grabbed headlines with his constant attacks against President Trump and his family members. First, he mocked Melania Trump for her foreign accent during Easter festivities at the White House as she was reading a children’s book. This is clearly a shot at her ancestor lineage and associated accent. The first lady knows six languages that includes English. Plus, the first lady knows the Latin alphabet. That makes her a pretty impressive linguistics learner. Is Kimmel a linguistic learner?
Kimmel suggested a homosexual relationship between Fox News host Sean Hannity and President Donald Trump.
The hypocrisy that I see here is: Roseanne voted for Trump and Kimmel didn’t. Roseanne has defended Trump and Kimmel does not. Roseanne is gone but Kimmel is still standing. unlike Tim Allen who is not still standing — with ABC and its culture.
Galen Kidd, Boise
