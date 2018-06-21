Lorentzen letter: The vulnerable

In the face of record low unemployment and a soaring stock market, let us not overlook the situation of the poor in our country. According to a recent U.N. study, nearly 41 million in the U.S. live in poverty, 18.5 million of those in extreme poverty. Children account for one in three of U.S. citizens in poverty, making it the industrialized country with the highest youth poverty rate. Poverty is also deeply linked to social discrimination, with African-Americans being 2.5 times more likely than white people to live in poverty, and with double the unemployment rate. The U.S. also has a staggeringly large homeless population of 500,000 people. A truly great nation protects its most vulnerable with policies that provide social safety nets. We can and must do better.
Robin Lorentzen, Caldwell
