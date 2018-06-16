Letters to the Editor

Guiles letter: Primaries

June 16, 2018 06:46 PM

The primary campaigns have come and gone. Here is a summary of the debates.

Moderator: Candidates, what specific steps would you take to increase access to health care for the citizens of Idaho?

“I’m more conservative than my opponent.”

“No, I’m more conservative.”

“No, I am.”

“No, I am.”

“You’re an idiot.”

:You’re a liberal.”

Moderator: Candidates, your party has been criticized for being unable to put forth any kind of positive agenda. How do you respond?

“I hate Obama more than my opponent.”

“No, I hate him more.”

“I hated him before you did.”

“No, I hated him first.”

“Did not.”

“Did too.”

“Tax cuts.”

Gary Guiles, Boise

  Comments  