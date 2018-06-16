Guiles letter: Primaries

The primary campaigns have come and gone. Here is a summary of the debates.
Moderator: Candidates, what specific steps would you take to increase access to health care for the citizens of Idaho?
“I’m more conservative than my opponent.”
“No, I’m more conservative.”
“No, I am.”
“No, I am.”
“You’re an idiot.”
:You’re a liberal.”
Moderator: Candidates, your party has been criticized for being unable to put forth any kind of positive agenda. How do you respond?
“I hate Obama more than my opponent.”
“No, I hate him more.”
“I hated him before you did.”
“No, I hated him first.”
“Did not.”
“Did too.”
“Tax cuts.”
Gary Guiles, Boise
Comments