Paige letter: Vote by mail

Using the mail to enact positive ideas makes perfect sense.
To vote-by-mail would dramatically change, for the better, for those eligible, to vote.
Voting by mail has many advantages over traditional polling by being cost effective and would increase participation by voters. It would also make it easier for election officials to conduct the elections. It would keep voting lists more up to date and make it easier for the voters to study the ballots longer before mailing them in.
Between 1995 and 1997 Oregon counties saved over $1 million on three vote-by-mail special elections.
To save money and to increase voter turnout using the mail is an idea worth exploring, especially in Idaho.
John Paige, president, Idaho State Association of Letter Carriers, Pocatello
