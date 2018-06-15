Hammer letter: Dogs

If you live downtown Boise and do not have a yard, what gives you the right to allow your dogs to poop on office lawns or on sidewalks without picking it up? I carry poop bags (500 for $5.98 at Walmart) with me whenever I walk my dog. If you can live in that half-million dollar condo, then you can afford bags. Unless, of course, you are living above your means, which in that case the dollar store has them too, or use your bag from the Co-op, Winco, Trader Joe’s or Albertsons.
Jessica Hammer, Boise
