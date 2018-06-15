Deputy letter: Not biased

I am writing regarding the letter from Linda Kinnett on May 24.
She said she no longer watches Dee Sarton or Maggie O’Mara because of their “liberal bias.”
I would like to say that I have watched Channel 7 News for years and thoroughly enjoy the reporting of these two hardworking , professional, knowledgeable, well-spoken women. I also admire them greatly for all of the great things they do for the community.
If “liberal” means the opposite of judgmental, controlling and hateful, then maybe “liberal” is not such a bad word.
Linda Deputy, Star
