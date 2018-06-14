Farley letter: Political cartoons

Consider this response to Phil Criswell’s condemnation of the Statesman’s political cartoons in his letter to the editor May 29. I take he doesn’t subscribe to opposing views. But that’s OK, neither did Joseph Stalin, Adolf Hitler, Benito Mussolini, Mao Zedong, Vladimir Lenin, Fidel Castro, Osama Bin Laden, Sadaam Hussein or Muammar Gadhafi, to name a few, and nor did Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Idi Amin or Bashar al-Assad, to name a few more. They’re all touted as great leaders by Mr. Trump, yet Senator John McCain is no hero and a coward. It’s sad when cartoons can’t be taken for what they are by those who are so wrapped up in their own limiting ideology that they can’t stand to admit or see a wrong. Yes, Idaho voters voted Trump. He wasn’t Idaho’s first choice, and is now proving to be a horrible mistake. No, I don’t mean to be funny.
Tom C. Farley, Star
