Boland letter: Elected officials

Idaho voters are very good to their elected officials. Our only expectation is that they return at election time and run homey adds showing them sitting on the back of a pickup holding a gun with their old dog beside them. We require that they tell us that they hate taxes, abortions and regulations, but love guns. They must reassure us that if elected they will return to Washington and complete the destruction of the federal government all in the name of freedom. We seem to believe that destruction is the best way to improve things. You might want to test this belief by running your next new pickup into a tree to get the same kind of improvement. In the meantime, stay tuned to Fox News for further ideas and instructions.
Glen Boland, Meridian
Comments