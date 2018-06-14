Albritton letter: History

History is often cited to bring authority to a situation to connect the past to the present. However, when the historical attempt is misrepresented or falsely used, the claim of historical evidence can, therefore, be considered either ignorance of historical fact or the lack of fundamental knowledge of history. Chris Bolton, in his May 23 letter titled “Second Amendment,” claimed that Germany, during the 1930s, was a democracy. However, historical facts contradict Mr. Bolton’s claim.
Germany was ruled by the fascist dictator Adolf Hitler from 1933 until his death in 1945. Germany was not a democracy during the 1930s as Mr. Bolton suggested. Unfortunately, the use of the Holocaust, Stalin, Lenin and Mao to incite fear about common-sense gun legislation is a misinterpretation of historical facts.
Drawing a correlation between dictators, the Holocaust era and common-sense gun legislation shows a lack of understanding and education, and more importantly shows little to no sensitivity to the subject or the people who suffered under dictatorships. The use of historical citation is an important tool for use in an argument. However, the historical citation must be used accurately to be considered a reasonable and truthful argument.
Thomas Albritton, Weiser
