Allen letter: Palestinians

The massacre of Palestinian protesters by Israel and of which the U.S. is very complicit with is totally outrageous.
It’s obvious that the U.S. is marching to the wrong drummers: Sheldon Adelson, Robert Mercer and the Koch brothers, just to name a few of the main culprits.
If the young people in this country don’t take control of the reins soon, we’re destined to go down in flames because of our corporate imperialism.
Maybe you could call what we have a corporatocracy.
We’re supposed to be a democratic republic, but we’re missing the mark by a long shot and have for a long time under both Democrats and Republicans, especially since Reagan.
Ron Allen, Caldwell
