Lowery letter: Our nation

This country does not exist anymore. It has been bought and paid for by the One Percent and Corporate America. When is the middle class going to wake up and get this group under control?
Every person should have a free eduction and free health care. Every person should be warm and fed and clean and be clothed and have shelter. I still believe that in America we can do this.
We need to move from a war economy to a peace economy. We have sacrificed too many of our young men and women and too much of our national treasure. We need to let other countries handle their own problems. If we would stop meddling for profit where we do not belong, then perhaps our own country would be more peaceful.
The First Nations People in our country believed that accumulation of wealth was wrong. It is not wrong for us to be rewarded for good ideas and hard work, but not to excess and not before everyone has enough. We need to show the world that we are still an honest, moral and caring people.
Odos Lowery, Boise
Comments