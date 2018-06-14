Voloshen letter: Mass shootings

Once again I feel compelled to write a letter about a mass shooting. What will it take to make logical gun laws? I heard the lieutenant governor in Texas interviewed recently, following the latest mass school shooting in his state. He said that all guns should be locked up and kept away from children. He said that there were concealed carry laws in his state. He made a point to say that if a citizen tried to stop a “bad man with a gun” and ended up shooting an innocent bystander, he would be charged with murder. He then said that teachers should be armed. So if a teacher, in an attempt to stop a mass shooting, accidentally shot one of his/her students, he/she would be charged with murder. So what teacher in his/her right mind would bring a gun into school? Maybe we should concentrate on preventing guns from entering our schools, instead of recommending bringing in more guns? I don’t wish this on anyone, but what will it take to make our lawmakers understand that we need to change our laws? Do they need to lose one of their children in a school shooting?
Michal Voloshen, Boise
