Nikkola letter: European schools

I wonder why so few Idaho high school students are not aware of the many colleges and universities in Europe that will accept students from the U.S. and that these students can gain a university education in Europe without paying tuition. The only cost would be for room and board — and students would have the opportunity to become fluent in another language and gain a once-in-a-lifetime experience and opportunity of living in another country and learn about another culture. It’s near criminal to me that so many U.S. students who do go to college and earn a degree are saddled with thousands in student loans as they graduate. This causes many students to be too discouraged to even attempt to gain a college education and they end up doing manual labor for the rest of their lives. We must do better for our young people — and a European university education may be the way to do it. Finland and Germany are just two European countries who welcome students from the U.S. Surely high school guidance counselors are aware of these opportunities, but high school students are not.
Janna Nikkola, Boise
