Killam letter: Christian principles

I wish to comment on the letter by John Landers, which appeared in the April 27 edition.
I think he’s right in everything he said. What he said shows that “people have forgotten God.” Many people have said this, including, I believe, Alexander Solzhenitsyn.
We need to get back to the principles outlined in the Ten Commandments and the sermon on the mount.
The Constitution is based on Christian principles.
The Bible says “Love your neighbor as yourself”; also, “Love your enemy.”
Most, or all, the Founding Fathers were devout Christians.
Herb Killam, Wilder
