Marquart letter: Mobile homes

It appears from the Statesman’s article (May 15) that Hannah Ball relishes the idea of displacing mobile home owners. My husband and I lived in a single-wide mobile home for the first 14 years of our marriage. We completed grad school with no student debt, became teachers, and saved enough money to buy an acreage in the country and build a home. Our experiences in mobile home courts, unlike Hannah’s, were very positive. I would suggest that we look at mobile home parks in a different light. Let’s look at them as examples of affordable housing and help homeowners purchase and successfully manage their mobile home parks instead of displacing them.
Cay Marquart, Boise
