Halladay letter: Political robocalls

Having a home telephone used to be a necessity. Then it became an option. Now, during every election cycle, it is a curse.
To all of you candidates who think your automated “vote for me” messages are an easy and effective way to snuggle with voters, think again.
What they actually are is intrusive, infuriating and — for heaven’s sake pay attention to this one — backfiring.
I, for instance, refuse to vote for any candidate who has so little respect for me that they think nothing of launching “fire and forget” salvos of robocalls. Do you or your campaign team give one iota of thought about the disruptions to home and family they cause?
Do you even care?
Of course not.
That’s why I just let my phone ring.
Dennis Halladay, Meridian
Comments