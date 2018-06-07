Simon letter: Political cartoon

Regarding the Saturday, May 12, Opinion page comic, “Journalism 101.”
One might assume Journalism 101 would include the cartoonist reporting truth rather than deception. Glenn McCoy’s political comic trying to equate Trump’s paying off a porn star to the $400 million returned to Iran by the Obama administration could not be further from the truth.
That $400 million represented an advanced payment for military equipment by the Iranian government prior to the 1979 revolution that toppled the Shah. The U.S. had been holding these Iranian funds for years. By 2015, the issue of the $400 million was before a international tribunal of nine judges, reportedly near a decision on binding arbitration that would have awarded Iran $4 to $10 billion, representing penalties and interest ... to be paid by the U.S. Fortunately, the Obama administration was able to reach a deal that consisted of returning the original $400 million, plus $1.3 billion in interest, saving the U.S. Treasury billions of dollars. The $400 million was not a U.S. payment nor was it a secret. It was a return of monies that rightfully belonged to Iran.
The Statesman should try to educate its readership with facts.
David H. Simon, Boise
Comments