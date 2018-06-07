Brocksome letter: Gun laws

Regarding the letter by Thomas Welsh.
He spoke of the decades-old law of making illegal a sawed-off shotgun and no more than three rounds in your waterfowl firearm. Those laws were to restrict the criminal element from using sawed-off shotguns and to limit the number of shells in your shotgun when hunting waterfowl. The legal barrel limit is now 18” or 18 1/2. You can legally purchase those.
The second matter is his statement that he doesn’t know any hunters that use “automatic” rifles for “game hunters.” That’s because laws clearly state today as it has for decades that fully automatic weapons are illegal. For hunting or simple possession. Such guns are still illegal to hunt with. It would be difficult to ban all semiautomatics rifles. Where does it start and more importantly end? Would my dad’s old post-WWII Ranger 22 tube-fed long rifle semi-automatic be included? I don’t understand why people think that the guns stored in gun owners’ safes are a threat to public safety. With well over 20,000 laws on the books, why not enforce those before adding more laws that will only affect law-abiding gun owners?
Steve Brocksome, Boise
Comments