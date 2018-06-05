Nakroshis letter: Gun violence

Gun violence. Adults of juveniles or juvenile kin who allow such juveniles access to guns should be held criminally liable just like the shooters, if such juveniles use their guns to kill or maim people, like what happened in Florida and Texas, and these adults should be charged as accessories to murder, attempted murder or aggravated assault or aiding and abetting murder. Then, these irresponsible adults will be forced to make sure their guns are safely locked up and secured so that such juveniles do not have access to them. If laws need to be amended or enacted to so provide, then our state legislatures need to do so immediately. Same goes for adults who allow other adults access to guns. Enough of these killing and maiming rampages is enough.
Viki Nakroshis, Caldwell
