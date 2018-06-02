Christianson letter: GOP

The Idaho conservative party/politicians running for office today state they stand tall for Idaho values and support President Trump’s political agenda/administration, even though this president they totally support wouldn’t walk across the street to shake hands with Mr. Golden Rule.
This president’s golden rule is “do it to others before they do it to you.” As a businessman in the private sector, this president built the fraudulent Trump University, which I guess is within the tradition of strong conservative Idaho values. Beyond sad.
The 2018 question: Just how many GOP snakes are hiding in that tall Idaho field of grass?
Darryl Christianson, Boise
