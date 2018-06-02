Blackwell letter: Closed primary

The closed Republican primary in the state of Idaho is asinine. Having three ballots instead of one is certainly not cost effective or logical. Voters should have the right to vote for any candidate running for public office regardless of party affiliation. Put all the candidates’ names on one ballot and let voters select the best candidate with no regard to political party. Our Legislature should actively pursue a change to have open primaries in future elections. Idaho voters should have the freedom to vote for the person they consider to be the best to represent them, regardless of their party affiliation.
Nedra Blackwell, Boise
