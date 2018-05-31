Rothe letter: Nursing assistant

I read with interest this story: “Moscow nurse wins GSS Way Champion award.” Part-way through the article, it was clear the story was not about a nurse but a certified nursing assistant.
While nursing assistants are an integral part of the health care team, they should not be confused with nurses. The educational requirements and responsibilities of a certified nursing assistant and a cicensed registered nurse vary greatly.
Especially now, our world could use more heart-warming stories like the one about the Moscow nursing assistant who provides compassionate and thoughtful care to her patients. But please get your titles accurate.
Janell Rothe, Boise
